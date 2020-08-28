JEE, NEET 2020: Odisha govt to provide free travel, accommodation for candidates

With the upcoming JEE, NEET 2020 entrance examinations scheduled to take place in September, the Odisha government today announced that it would provide free transport and accommodation to candidates appearing for the exams.

"Transport facilities from district headquarters to exam centre to be provided free of cost. Candidates requested to contact Nodal Officers," said I&PR Department.

Earlier today, Chief Secretary A K Tripathy told reporters that that as many as 37,000 candidates are likely to appear in JEE (Mains) examination in 26 centres spread across seven different towns including Bhubaneswar and Cuttack

"The district administrations, police and regional transport officers are directed to facilitate the movement, transportation and lodging of all the candidates and their guardian," he said.

He urged JEE aspirants to share details with nodal ITI principals by August 31 so that necessary arrangements could be made for their transport and accommodation smoothly. The chief secretary said the government has decided to relax restrictions on the movement of the people imposed due to the pandemic situation. "The candidates can show their admit cards which will be treated as passes for their movement," he said.

This apart, Tripathy said, the government will also provide buses and keep the candidates in hostels of different ITIs, polytechnic institutes, engineering colleges, both private and government.

"However, the candidates have to give prior information to the government about their schedule travel to examination centres," he said. Skill Development secretary Sanjay Singh said that the principal of one ITI (Industrial training institutes) in each district has been selected as the nodal officer to whom the students can contact for availing the facilities of transportation and accommodation for the JEE purpose. Singh said similar arrangements will also be made for the students appearing in the NEET examination.

While the NEET is slated to be held on September 13, engineering entrance exam JEE-Main is scheduled between September 1-6.

With inputs from PTI

