JEE, NEET 2021 exams syllabus to remain unchanged, says govt

JEE, NEET 2021 exams syllabus to remain unchanged, says govt2 min read . Updated: 19 Jan 2021, 02:25 PM IST
- 'It has been decided to waive off the 75% marks (in class 12 exam) eligibility criteria under JEE (Main) for the next academic year 2021-2022,' tweeted Education Minister Pokhriyal
- In the case of the NEET syllabus, the ministry stated that the exact pattern for NEET (UG) 2021 is yet to be announced
The Ministry of Education on Tuesday announced that the syllabus of JEE (Mains) and NEET (UG will remain unchanged for the year 2021. However, unlike previous years, this year the candidates will have options to answer the questions in JEE and NEET Examinations.
The syllabus for JEE (Main 2021) to remain same as the previous year. But students will be given choice to answer 75 questions (25 questions each in Physics, Chemistry & Mathematics) out of 90 questions (30 questions each in Physics, Chemistry & Mathematics). In JEE (Main) 2020, there were 75 questions all of which had to be answered by the candidates (25 questions each in Physics, Chemistry & Mathematics).
To elaborate, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal "Nishank" had earlier announced the JEE-Advanced test for admission to Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) will be conducted on July 3 and the eligibility criteria of 75 per cent marks in class 12 has been relaxed.
The education minister also tweeted today, "...it has been decided to waive off the 75% marks (in class 12 exam) eligibility criteria under Joint Entrance Examination (Main) for the next academic year 2021-2022."
For admissions to IITs, apart from qualifying the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE)-Advanced, the candidates are required to secure either minimum 75 per cent marks in class 12 board exams or rank among the top 20 percentile in their qualifying examinations.
The first edition of the Joint Entrance Examination-Mains (JEE-Mains) will be held from February 23 to 26, followed by rounds in March, April and May.
While JEE-Mains is conducted for admission to engineering colleges across the country, it is considered as a qualifying test for JEE-Advanced.
In the case of the NEET syllabus, the ministry stated that the exact pattern for NEET (UG) 2021 is yet to be announced. However, in view of reduction of the syllabus by some boards across the country, the NEET (UG) 2021 question paper will also have options on the lines of JEE (Main).
