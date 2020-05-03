NEW DELHI : Uncertainty for engineering and medical aspirants could end soon as the government will announce fresh dates for competitive exams --JEE and NEET-- on Tuesday. The exams were postponed due to nationwide lockdown announced to contain the COVID-19 spread.

"The fresh dates will be announced by HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' on May 5. This will put an end to uncertainty for the aspirants. The minister will also interact with students online the same day," a senior ministry official said.

While Joint Entrance Exam-Mains (JEE-MAINS) is conducted for admission to engineering colleges across the country, the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) is conducted for medical colleges.

The Ministry of Human Resource Development had decided to postpone entrance exams including JNU, UGC, NET and IGNOU PhD and several others keeping in mind the lockdown.

Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank had asked the National Testing Agency to postpone the last date for submission of applications for various examinations including admission examinations of Jawaharlal Nehru University UGC NET, IGNOU PhD, ICAR exam, NCHM-G and management course. The deadline for all these exams has been extended by one month.

Share Via