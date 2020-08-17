JEE, NEET exams to be held as scheduled: SC

The apex court bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra said the “career of students cannot be put under jeopardy for long". “Life cannot be stopped. We have to move ahead with all safeguards.... Education should be opened up. Covid may continue for a year more. Are you going to wait another year? Do you know what is the loss to the country and peril to the students?" Justice Mishra asked. On the assurance given by NTA, the court observed that the exams must go on with all protections in place.