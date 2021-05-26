The JEE-Advanced test for admission to Indian Institutes of Technology has been postponed by the Indian Institute of Technology(IIT) Kharagpur, the organising institute of JEE Exam (Advanced) said today.

It made an announcement regarding the postponement of the JEE Exam (Advanced) exam due to the prevailing second wave of Covid-19 pandemic in the country. The exam was scheduled for 3 July.

"Considering the prevailing pandemic situation due to COVID-19, JEE (Advanced) 2021 which was scheduled to be held on July 03, 2021 (Saturday) stands postponed. The revised date of examination will be announced at an appropriate time," IIT Kharagpur said in official notification.

For admissions to IITs, apart from qualifying the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE)-Advanced, the candidates are required to secure either minimum 75 per cent marks in class 12 board exams or rank among the top 20 percentile in their qualifying examinations.

While JEE-Mains is conducted for admission to engineering colleges across the country, it is considered as a qualifying test for JEE-Advanced.

“The JAB (joint admission board of IITs) has decided to conduct the examination in dual language (Hindi and English) in 2021 as was done previously," said Debashish Chakravarty, organizing chairman of JEE Advanced 2021 and a professor of IIT Kharagpur.

Apart from India, JEE Advanced examination centres are likely to be set up in Dubai (UAE), Dhaka (Bangladesh), Kathmandu (Nepal) and Singapore, Chakravarty said.

The final decision on the conduct of examinations at foreign centres, if at all, will depend on the prevailing pandemic conditions at the time of JEE Advanced 2021.

The examination will relax or keep aside the 75% board marks criteria, but it does not mean that even a student scoring 35% marks and doing well in the JEE Advanced exam will be considered for admission at the 23 IITs and several other top central technical and science institutions such as Indian Institutes of Science and Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research.

“We are relaxing the 75% criteria to help students this year as they have faced a tough academic year due to covid-19. This will benefit students," Chakravarty said, adding that all details will be made available soon in their official website.

IIT Kharagpur will conduct the JEE Advanced 2021 and it will be a computer-based test.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.