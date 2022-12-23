JEE-Advanced 2023 date announced. Details here

JEE-Advanced 2023 date announced. Details here1 min read . 07:07 PM IST
IIT Guwahati is responsible for conducting the crucial examination for 2023
IIT Guwahati announced on Friday that the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Advanced will be held on 4 June, 2023, for admission to the Indian Institutes of Technology.
The institute is in charge of holding the crucial test in 2023. The exam consists of two papers, each lasting three hours. Candidates are required to take part in both papers, according to IIT officials.
"The JEE-Advanced 2023 will be conducted by the seven zonal coordinating IITs under the guidance of the Joint Admission Board 2023 (JAB 2023). The performance of a candidate in JEE(Advanced) 2023 will form the basis for admission to the Bachelors, Integrated Masters, and the Dual Degree programs (entry at the 10 2 level), mentioned in clause 2, in all the IITs in the academic year 2023-24," a senior IIT Guwahati official said.
"The decisions of JAB 2023 will be final in all matters related to JEE (Advanced) 2023 and admissions to IITs in the academic year 2023-24," the official added.
JEE-Main, which is administered for entry into engineering colleges across the nation, serves as a prerequisite for JEE-Advanced.
(With inputs from PTI)
