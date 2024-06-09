JEE-Advanced results 2024 out! Ved Lahoti from Delhi zone tops with 99%; check results at jeeadv.ac.in

IIT Madras announces JEE Advanced 2024 results that can be accessed on jeeadv.ac.in.

Updated09:54 AM IST
JEE-Advanced results 2024 declared, Ved Lahoti from IIT Delhi zone secures top position with 355 out of 360 marks..
JEE-Advanced results 2024 declared, Ved Lahoti from IIT Delhi zone secures top position with 355 out of 360 marks..(HT_PRINT)

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has released the results of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2024.

Ved Lahoti from the IIT Delhi zone tops with 355 out of 360 marks.

Additionally, Dwija Dharmeshkumar Patel, representing the IIT Bombay zone, has emerged as the female topper, achieving a score of 332 marks.

According to the official press release, out of a total of 186,584 candidates who registered for the JEE Advanced exam, 139,180 males and 41,020 females appeared in both papers, summing up to 180,200 candidates. Among them, 40,284 males and 7,964 females successfully qualified for the exam, totaling 48,248 candidates.

Take a look at Rank 1 qualified candidates in various categories:

Rank 1 qualified candidates in various categories

How to download results?

Follow these steps, and you should be able to access and check your JEE Advanced 2024 result.

Visit the official website of JEE Advanced: jeeadv.ac.in.

Look for the "JEE Advanced 2024 scorecard download link."

Click on the provided link to access the login page.

Enter your registration number, date of birth, and phone number in the respective fields.

Log in to your account.

Once logged in, you should be directed to a page where you can view and download your JEE Advanced 2024 scorecard.

Check your IIT JEE result on the next page and verify all the details.

Prior to the announcement of the result, the authorities released the answer key on May 31. Candidates were given the opportunity to raise objections regarding the answer key on June 2nd and 3rd, 2024, through the official website.

