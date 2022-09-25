Registration for the 4th round of counseling based on the Joint Entrance Examination Council Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP)(Polytechnic) begins today. As per the schedule released on the official website jeecup.admissions.nic.in,the last date to apply for the fourth round is September 26 and Choice filling and locking are to be done by all candidates between September 25-26 irrespective of whether they applied for last rounds or not.

The results for JEECUP 2022 were declared on July 19 and counseling for eight rounds is being held for admissions to polytechnic institutions across the state.

The result for round 4 of counseling will be declared on September 27 and candidates would have a window of three days between September 28 and September 30 for document verification and submission of admission fees.

Registration for the fifth round of JEECUP counseling begins on September 28

Registration Process for JEECUP 2022:

1) Visit the official website jeecup.admissions.nic.in

2) When on the homepage, click on apply for round 4 of JEECUP counseling and enter your login details including application number and date of birth

3) Proceed to pay the registration fees

The process for seat allotment for the third round was completed on September 19 and the qualified candidates had to complete all the formalities by September 23 to secure their admissions.