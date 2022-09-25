JEECUP Counselling 4th round registration begins today, details here

Registration for the 4th round of counseling based on the Joint Entrance Examination Council Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP)(Polytechnic) begins today. As per the schedule released on the official website jeecup.admissions.nic.in,the last date to apply for the fourth round is September 26 and Choice filling and locking are to be done by all candidates between September 25-26 irrespective of whether they applied for last rounds or not.

