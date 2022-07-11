JEE-Main 2022: Candidates of these two states maximum among 100% scorers

JEE-Main 2022: Candidates of these two states maximum among 100% scorers1 min read . 02:44 PM IST
- Four candidates from Telangana have scored 100 per cent in the JEE-Main 2022. Telangana is followed by Andhra Pradesh with three students
JEE Main 2022 results were announced on Monday and as many as 14 students have scored a perfect 100 percentile. Among the 14 candidates who have got 100 per cent marks in the JEE-Main 2022, most are from the Telangana state.
Four candidates from Telangana have scored 100 per cent in the JEE-Main 2022.
Telangana is followed by Andhra Pradesh. Three candidates from Andhra Pradesh have bagged 100 per cent marks in the engineering entrance exam.
Here is the list of top rankers from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh:
Jasti Yashwanth VV S from Telangana
Aniket Chattopadhyay from Telangana
Dheeraj Kurukunda from Telanagna
Rupesh Biyani from Telangana
Koyyana Suhas from Andhra Pradesh
Penikalapati Ravi Kishore from Andhra Pradesh
Plisetty Karthikeya from Andhra Pradesh
It should also be noted that Sneha Pareek from Assam is the only female student among the 14 students who have scored 100 per cent in the JEE-Main 2022.
The JEE-Main 2022 was conducted at 588 examination centers in 407 cities. For this exam, which was also held overseas, 558 observers, 424 city coordinators, 18 regional coordinators, 369 deputy, independent observers, and two national coordinators were deployed to ensure asmooth and fair exam.
The NTA score of a candidate is calculated as follows:
The NTA score is not thesame as the percentage of marks scored by a candidate.
After both sessions of the JEE-Main 2022 examination, the ranks of the candidates will be released considering the best of the two NTA scores.