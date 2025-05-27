Jharkhand Board 2025 Class 10 Result: Matric result to be out today at jacresults.com; here's how to check step-by-step

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is expected to announce the JAC 10th Result 2025 today, May 27, at 11:30 AM, reports said.
Students who sat for the Jharkhand Board Class 10 (Matric) exams can view their results online through the official result portal jacresults.com or jac.jharkhand.gov.in. The direct link will be activated shortly after the official declaration.
To check the JAC 10th Result 2025, students must enter their roll number and roll code as mentioned on their admit card. These credentials are essential for logging into the result portal. It is important to keep the admit card or any official school-issued exam document safe until the results are announced. If these details are lost, students should contact their school authorities for help.
2. Tap on the link “JAC Class 10th Result 2025”
3. Mention your Roll Code and Roll Number as per your admit card
4. Press Submit
5. Your result will show on the screen
6. Download the marksheet and get a printout or screenshot for later purposes.
The JAC held the board exams from February 11 to March 3, 2025 this year. The examination for Class 10 was conducted in the morning session from 9:45 AM to 1 PM, whereas Class 12 examinations were held in the afternoon shift from 2 PM to 5:15 PM.
The practical examination for the secondary class took place from March 4, 2025 to March 20, 2025. The practical examination for Intermediate Science, Commerce, and Arts streams were conducted from March 4, 2025 to March 20, 2025.
In 2024, the JAC Class 10 results were declared on April 19. The overall pass percentage stood at 90.39%. Out of 4,21,678 students who registered for the exam, 4,18,623 appeared, and 3,78,398 successfully passed. The pass percentage for boys was 89.70%, while girls recorded a higher pass rate of 91%.
