A total of 4,15,924 students have been declared pass out of the total 4,33,571 who had registered for the exams. The pass percentage stands at 95.93%. In 2020, the pass percentage was at 75.01%.

Further, over 2.70 lakh students have been awarded the first division.

How to check your results:

The results were announced on the official website of JAC Result -- jacresults.nic.in. Apart from this, students can also check their marks on jac.nic.in and jharresults.nic.in.

Go the either of the three portals -- jacresults.com, jac.nic.in, jharresults.nic.in, or jac.jharkhand.gov.in

Click on the result link

You will be redirected to a new page

Log-in using your roll number

Result will appear on your screen

Download for future use

The students were evaluated on the basis of alternate marking scheme issued by the board soon after the cancellation of exams. As per the evaluation criteria, the result was prepared on students' performance in class 9 final exams.

Cancellation of exams

The Jharkhand government had in early June announced the cancellation of class 10 and 12 board exams due to the prevailing Covid-19 situation.

"Today, in view of the circumstances arising out of Covid-19 and the demand of students and parents, I have decided to cancel the class 10th and 12 board examination to be conducted by Jharkhand Examination Council for this session," Chief Minister Hemant Soren said.

The Centre on 1 June cancelled the CBSE class 12 board, bringing relief to numerous students and parents as the country continues to battle against the coronavirus pandemic. The class 10 exams were cancelled earlier.

The Union government said the decision on the CBSE exam cancellation was taken keeping in mind the health and safety of the students.

After the government's decision, the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) also decided to cancel its class 12 board examinations this year.

Many state boards had followed suit.

