Jharkhand board announces class 10 results, 95.93% students pass. How to check marks2 min read . Updated: 29 Jul 2021, 05:30 PM IST
A total of 4,15,924 students have been declared pass out of the total 4,33,571 who had registered
The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) on Thursday declared the class 10 exam results, announced state education minister Jagarnath Mahto.
A total of 4,15,924 students have been declared pass out of the total 4,33,571 who had registered for the exams. The pass percentage stands at 95.93%. In 2020, the pass percentage was at 75.01%.
Further, over 2.70 lakh students have been awarded the first division.
How to check your results:
The results were announced on the official website of JAC Result -- jacresults.nic.in. Apart from this, students can also check their marks on jac.nic.in and jharresults.nic.in.
The students were evaluated on the basis of alternate marking scheme issued by the board soon after the cancellation of exams. As per the evaluation criteria, the result was prepared on students' performance in class 9 final exams.
Cancellation of exams
The Jharkhand government had in early June announced the cancellation of class 10 and 12 board exams due to the prevailing Covid-19 situation.
"Today, in view of the circumstances arising out of Covid-19 and the demand of students and parents, I have decided to cancel the class 10th and 12 board examination to be conducted by Jharkhand Examination Council for this session," Chief Minister Hemant Soren said.
The Centre on 1 June cancelled the CBSE class 12 board, bringing relief to numerous students and parents as the country continues to battle against the coronavirus pandemic. The class 10 exams were cancelled earlier.
The Union government said the decision on the CBSE exam cancellation was taken keeping in mind the health and safety of the students.
After the government's decision, the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) also decided to cancel its class 12 board examinations this year.
Many state boards had followed suit.
