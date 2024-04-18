Active Stocks
Jharkhand Board Class 10 Result 2024: Jharkhand Academic Council to announce matric results tomorrow, details here
Jharkhand Board Class 10 Result 2024: Jharkhand Academic Council to announce matric results tomorrow, details here

Written By Deepak Upadhyay

Jharkhand Board Class 10 Result 2024: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) on Thursday said the council will declare the results of the Annual Secondary Examination, 2024 on Friday i.e. April 19 at 11:30 am

Jharkhand Academic Council to announce matric results tomorrow

Published: 18 Apr 2024, 08:29 PM IST
