Jharkhand Board Class 10 Result 2024: Students who have appeared in the Jharkhand Board Class 10 examination 2023 can check their result online tomorrow, April 19 after the announcement of result by the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC).
The JAC Annual Secondary Examination was held between February 6 to February 26 from 9:45 am to 1:05 pm. The JAC 10th exam was held at 1,238 centres across the state.
Jharkhand Board Class 10 Result 2024 Live Updates: Once after the announcement of result, students can visit the official website of JAC to check their result, jacresults.com, jac.jharkhand.gov.in, jac.nic.in and indiaresults.com.
Jharkhand Board Class 10 Result 2024 Live Updates: For a student to clear the examination, it is important for him or her to attain a minimum percentage of 33% in each subject and overall to clear the examination.
