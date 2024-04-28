Jharkhand Board Class 12 Result 2024: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is likely to release the results for the Class 12 examinations 2024 on April 30 on the official website jac.nic.in. However, there is no official confirmation of the date and time of the results

Jharkhand Board Class 12 Result 2024: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is likely to release the results for the Class 12 examinations 2024 on Tuesday i.e. April 30, 2024. However, there is no official confirmation of the date and time of the results. The board is likely to inform the students about the much-awaited board results a day in advance.

Students who have appeared for the JAC 12th board exams 2024 can check their results from the official website of the Board jacresults.in.

Last year, the results for the science stream were announced on May 23, 2023, while the results for the Arts and Commerce streams were released on May 30, 2023.

Jharkhand Board Class 12 Result 2024: Websites Students can check their results on the following websites:

jacresults.in

jac.nic.in

jharresults.nic.in

jharresults.com

jac.jharkhand.gov.in Jharkhand Board Class 12 Result 2024: A step-by-step guide to download the results Go to the official website of JAC: jacresults.in

Click on the active link for your stream—Science, Commerce, or Arts.

Enter your login credentials like roll number, DOB and other required details and submit

A pdf will open and your result will be displayed on the screen

Jharkhand Board Class 12 Result 2024: Minimum Passing Marks To be declared pass in the Board examination, students must secure at least 33% marks in both theory and practical examinations for each subject. In addition to aggregating 33% marks to pass the Jharkhand Class 12 Board Exam 2024. Those who don't meet these criteria will be declared fail.

The Jharkhand education board conducted the Intermediate examinations in February 2024, with a total of 3,44,822 students undertaking the class 12 exams. The class 10 results were released on April 19, recording a pass percentage of 90.39%. As per JAC 10th Board Result 2024, girls outperformed boys as their overall pass percentage was recorded as 91%, while boys scored 89.7%. Even in the toppers list, the top three positions have been bagged by girls.

