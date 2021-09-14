"Permission has been given for construction of Durga Puja pandals but there will be ban on entry of devotees in them. There will be a ban on the gathering of more than 50 per cent of the capacity or more than 25 persons (whichever is less) at a time in the pandal. There will be a ban on organising fairs and the maximum height of the idol will be 5 feet, while there will be no archway or reception gate," Soren said in another tweet. A statement from the chief minister's secretariat said that pandals will not be allowed to be based on any theme and will be covered from three sides. Also 'bhog' (prasad) will not be distributed.