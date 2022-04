MUMBAI: Jio Institute has started inviting applications for its one-year full-time post graduate programmes in artificial intelligence (AI) and data sciences, and digital media and marketing communications.

“We have embarked on a mission to transform youth with the help of world-class faculty, international collaborations, rigorous pedagogy, and generous scholarships," said Dipak Jain, vice chancellor, Jio Institute.

Jio Institute is a multi-disciplinary higher education institute set up as a philanthropic initiative by Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries Ltd. and Reliance Foundation.

The oil-to-telecom conglomerate on Tuesday said that post graduate programmes in Artificial Intelligence & Data Science (AI & DS) aims to instil theoretical capabilities and provide the know-how to create practical solutions for enterprises and society. The course in Digital Media & Marketing Communications (DM & MC) will help students acquire knowledge on how to manage customer experience in the digital age by innovatively engaging, serving and communicating with them.

The AI & DS course is designed for early-career professionals who plan to become full-stack data scientists. The DM & MC programme is also designed for early-career professionals who aspire to build a career in areas such as marketing communications, brand consulting, digital marketing, marketing analytics, and consumer research.

The last date for sending in applications is 20 May.