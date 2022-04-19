This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Jio Institute is a multi-disciplinary higher education institute set up as a philanthropic initiative by Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries Ltd. and Reliance Foundation
MUMBAI: Jio Institute has started inviting applications for its one-year full-time post graduate programmes in artificial intelligence (AI) and data sciences, and digital media and marketing communications.
“We have embarked on a mission to transform youth with the help of world-class faculty, international collaborations, rigorous pedagogy, and generous scholarships," said Dipak Jain, vice chancellor, Jio Institute.
The oil-to-telecom conglomerate on Tuesday said that post graduate programmes in Artificial Intelligence & Data Science (AI & DS) aims to instil theoretical capabilities and provide the know-how to create practical solutions for enterprises and society. The course in Digital Media & Marketing Communications (DM & MC) will help students acquire knowledge on how to manage customer experience in the digital age by innovatively engaging, serving and communicating with them.
The AI & DS course is designed for early-career professionals who plan to become full-stack data scientists. The DM & MC programme is also designed for early-career professionals who aspire to build a career in areas such as marketing communications, brand consulting, digital marketing, marketing analytics, and consumer research.