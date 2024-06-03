JKBOSE 10th, 12th Result: JKBOSE results expected on THIS date at jkbose.nic.in. Check details

JKBOSE 10th, 12th Result: Students can check marks on jkbose.nic.in. The pass criterion is 33% in each subject.

First Published09:09 AM IST
JKBOSE 10th, 12th Result: JKBOSE results expected on THIS date at jkbose.nic.in. (Representative Image)
JKBOSE 10th, 12th Result: JKBOSE results expected on THIS date at jkbose.nic.in. (Representative Image)(ANI)

JKBOSE 10th, 12th Result: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of Secondary Education (JKBOSE) will announce the final results for Class 10 and Class 12 in 2024.

According to reports, the board will declare the results on June 7, 2024. An official confirmation regarding the result date is still pending.

Once released, students who appeared for the examinations this year can access their marks on the official JKBOSE website at jkbose.nic.in.

The Class 10 exams were held from March 7 to April 3, while the Class 12 exams took place from March 6 to March 28.

Steps to check the results:

1. Visit the official website of JKBOSE at jkbose.nic.in.

2. Look for the Class 10 Result or Class 12 Result tab on the homepage and click on it.

3. You will be directed to a new login page. Enter all the required information accurately and click on submit.

4. Your JKBOSE Class 10 or Class 12 result will be displayed on the screen.

5. Download the result and print it out on an A4-sized sheet of paper for future reference.

Students must attain at least 33 per cent marks in each subject to pass the examination. Those who fail to meet this requirement must re-appear for the compartment examination. It's recommended that students regularly check the official website of JKBOSE and their social media handles for any updates.

In the previous year, the JKBOSE Class 10 results were announced on June 19, with approximately 1.48 lakh students appearing for the exam. The overall passing percentage for the Class 10 exams last year was 79.89 per cent.

