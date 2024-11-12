JKBOSE 10th Result 2024 for bi-annual, private exam released @ jkbose.nic.in — Here’s how to check

Results for the Jammu and Kashmir Class 10 private, bi-annual examinations were released on Tuesday. The details can be accessed on the official website for the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education at jkbose.nic.in.

A total of 50,935 students appeared the exams held between August 24 and September 13 this year. The pass percentage stood at 34.69 — with 17,669 students passing while 33,226 failed.

The exam was held in the morning shift from 10:00 am onwards for all streams—Science, Arts, Home Science, and Commerce.

Candidates will require their roll number and registration number while logging into the JKBOSE website to check results. They can access the exam details by opening the official website of the Jammu and Kashmir board at jkbose.nic. Click on the results tab and enter the relevant division — Jammu or Kashmir — before entering the login details.

Alternatively they can click on the direct links given below and then enter personal details to see the results.

The results can be downloaded from the official website as a PDF. Students are also advised to scrutinise their marksheets for any discrepancies and contact JKBOSE in case any rectification is needed. The marksheet will contain details such as the student's name, roll number and registration number as well as a subject-wise breakdown of marks and percentage secured. It will also provide their grade and division (such as pass, first, and the like).