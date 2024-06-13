JKBOSE Class 10th Result 2024 OUT at jkbose.nic.in. Direct link, how to check

JKBOSE Class 10th Result 2024: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has released the JK BOSE 10th result 2024 on the official website at jkbose.nic.in

JKBOSE Class 10th Result 2024: Nearly 1,15,816 students have passed in their JKBOSE 10th results this year
JKBOSE Class 10th Result 2024: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has released the JK BOSE 10th result 2024 on the official website at jkbose.nic.in.

Students who have appeared in Class 10 Jammu and Kashmir Board Exams 2024 can check their results by entering their Roll Number and Registration number to check the results on the official website of JKBOSE.

JKBOSE Class 10th Result 2024: Websites to check the results

jkbose.nic.in

jkresults.nic.in.

JKBOSE Class 10th Result 2024: How to check the results

Go to the official website of JKBOSE at jkbose.nic.in

Click on the 'Result for Secondary School Examination (Class 10th)' link available on the homepage

Enter your Roll Number and Registration Number

Click on 'View result'

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Download the result; take a clear printout for future references

 

 

 

 

 

