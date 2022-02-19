JKBOSE results 2021: Class 10 marks for Jammu Division declared, here's how to check1 min read . 04:48 PM IST
The exams were conducted in the latter half of 2021
The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education has declared results for class 10 exams conducted in 2021 for Jammu Division. The marks are available on the official website – on jkbose.nic.in.
How to check Jammu division results:
The JKBOSE class 10 results for the Kashmir division were declared on Wednesday, in which, 19 students scored maximum markets. Around 78% of the 72,684 candidates cleared the exam.
Total 19 students secured 500 out of 500 marks, including 13 girls. Among boys and girls, while boys recorded a 78.14% pass rate, girls outshined boys at a 78.74% pass rate.
While over 90% of the students from private schools passed the exam, the pass percentage in government schools was lesser at 67%.
The Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education was established through a legislation under the Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education Act, 1975. For more related details candidates can check the official site of JKBOSE.
