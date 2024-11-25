JKSSB police constable admit card 2024: JKSSB released the Police Constable recruitment admit card on November 25 that can be accessed through jkssb.nic.in. Candidates can download it using their registration number and date of birth.

JKSSB admit card 2024: The Police Constable recruitment admit card was released by the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) on November 25. The link to access admit card link was activated at 4:00 pm today. Those candidates, who registered for the the Police Constable exam can download the admit cards through the official JKSSB website at jkssb.nic.in. The exam is scheduled to take place on December 1.

Essential credentials needed to download the admit card, include registration number and date of birth.

How to download JKSSB admit card? Given below are the steps to download the JKSSB Police Constable Admit Card 2024:

Step 1: Visit to the official JKSSB website at jkssb.nic.in.

Step 2: Locate the ‘Download Admit Card’ link on the homepage.

Step 3: Click on the link and enter registration number with date of birth in the required fields.

Step 4: Click on submit after entering the credentials.

Step 5: The candidate will be able to access the admit card that will be displayed on the screen in PDF format.

Step 6: Take a printout and keep a hard copy for future reference.