The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) will allow entry of fourth year PhD and MSc and MCA students in its fifth and sixth phase of reopening. "PhD students (fourth year only) from all science schools, special centres, other centres (both day scholars and hostlers) who requires access to the laboratory are allowed to enter into the campus from Friday," a circular issued by JNU registrar Pramod Kumar mentioned.

"MSc and MCA students (fourth semester only) from all science schools and special centres (both day scholars and hostlers) who require access to the laboratory are allowed to enter into the campus in sixth phase of reopening starting 1 February," he added.

The varsity earlier allowed only PhD Science students from persons with disability category and science students from other categories who require access to laboratories, to return to the campus from 21 December.

It also for the first time announced the re-opening of the sports complex for "walking and running purposes" only, and canteen of Aravali Guest House and the India Coffee House for "takeaway facility" only.

Keeping in view of the new infectious strain of COVID-19, the administration has decided to conduct testing camps in the university campus on regular intervals.

In view of the coronavirus pandemic, the university has been physically shut since March. The university has been reopening in a phased manner since 2 November, starting with day scholars and final year PhD students who need to access laboratories and submit their theses. Considering the safety and security of the students while following the government's COVID-19 guidelines stringently, the university said it is opening the campus in a phased manner.

