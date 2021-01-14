JNU allows entry of fourth year PhD, MSc, MCA students in campus following COVID protocols1 min read . Updated: 14 Jan 2021, 10:08 PM IST
- In view of the coronavirus pandemic, the university has been physically shut since March
- JNU has been reopening in a phased manner since 2 November, starting with day scholars and final year PhD students who need to access laboratories and submit their theses
The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) will allow entry of fourth year PhD and MSc and MCA students in its fifth and sixth phase of reopening. "PhD students (fourth year only) from all science schools, special centres, other centres (both day scholars and hostlers) who requires access to the laboratory are allowed to enter into the campus from Friday," a circular issued by JNU registrar Pramod Kumar mentioned.
"MSc and MCA students (fourth semester only) from all science schools and special centres (both day scholars and hostlers) who require access to the laboratory are allowed to enter into the campus in sixth phase of reopening starting 1 February," he added.
Delhi govt taking important steps to restructure SCERT, DIET: Manish Sisodia1 min read . 06:20 PM IST
Delhi schools to re-open for classes 10, 12 from Monday, AAP govt issues guidelines: Details here4 min read . 13 Jan 2021
Tamil Nadu schools to reopen next week for class 10, 12 students1 min read . 12 Jan 2021
IBPS RRB IX Officers Scale 1 preliminary exam result 2020 released. How to check1 min read . 12 Jan 2021
The varsity earlier allowed only PhD Science students from persons with disability category and science students from other categories who require access to laboratories, to return to the campus from 21 December.
It also for the first time announced the re-opening of the sports complex for "walking and running purposes" only, and canteen of Aravali Guest House and the India Coffee House for "takeaway facility" only.
Keeping in view of the new infectious strain of COVID-19, the administration has decided to conduct testing camps in the university campus on regular intervals.
In view of the coronavirus pandemic, the university has been physically shut since March. The university has been reopening in a phased manner since 2 November, starting with day scholars and final year PhD students who need to access laboratories and submit their theses. Considering the safety and security of the students while following the government's COVID-19 guidelines stringently, the university said it is opening the campus in a phased manner.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.