JNU approves digital submission of MPhil, MTech dissertations, PhD theses

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Jawaharlal Nehru University today said it has approved the proposal for digital submission of M.Phil, M.Tech dissertations and PhD theses.

According to a statement from Professor Chintamani Mahapatra, Rector-I of JNU, the proposal was approved at the 286th Executive Council meeting of the university.

"JNU will be taking the lead in India to launch this novel process of dissertation and thesis submission through the digital mode. This will facilitate a timely, hassle-free and very convenient process of submission of M.Phil dissertations, M.Tech dissertations and PhD theses for evaluation by the research scholars of the university," the statement said.

Even before the pandemic, the Academic Council of the university had authorised the holding of viva-voce examinations for the award of research degrees.

More than 150 viva voce tests for the award of doctoral degrees have been conducted online during the pandemic, the statement said.

The procedure of online submission of dissertations and theses includes the "No Dues Clearance" form submission by the students. The school or centre offices will process the acquisition of the relevant clearances for the students online and the students will no longer have to move from place to place with a physical form to get "No Dues" clearances under the new procedure.

All the official requirements, such as a plagiarism check of the draft dissertations and theses and payment of fees will be done digitally, the statement added.

JNU Vice Chancellor Professor M Jagadesh Kumar said the university has streamlined many procedures by adopting digital technologies over the last four years and more such reforms are in the offing.

"If JNU has to become one of the top universities in the world, in addition to creating a good research infrastructure, it is also important to create an enabling ecosystem in the university by introducing efficient administrative and academic procedures," he told new agency PTI.

Earlier, Kumar announced that the varsity will be conducting exams for the students who were unable to take them online after the HRD Ministry decided not to cancel the final year exams in universities in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

Final year exams in universities will have to be conducted by September-end this year, the HRD Ministry announced on Monday, deferring the schedule from July in view of the spike in COVID-19 cases.

Kumar said he welcomed these revised guidelines as they give an opportunity to the students to write the end semester examinations either in offline (pen & paper)/ online/ blended (online offline) mode following the prescribed protocols/ guidelines related to COVID-19 pandemic.

"In JNU, in many schools, we have already conducted end semester examinations using online platforms. For those who do not have access to internet, and are unable to write the examinations, we have decided to conduct the examinations when they come back to the university depending on the COVID-19 situation," he said in a statement.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated