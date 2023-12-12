JNU bans protests inside university campus, violators may face up to ₹20,000 fine, rustication
JNU bans protests: A student who has received five or more punishments during the duration of their study shall be expelled from the university
Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has banned all types of protests inside the campus. Students will be fined up to ₹20,000 if stage dharnas or put posters within 100 metres of the academic buildings at the JNU campus. Besides, any "anti-national" act will attract a ₹10,000 fine, according to the Chief Proctor Office (CPO) manual.