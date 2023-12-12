Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has banned all types of protests inside the campus. Students will be fined up to ₹20,000 if stage dharnas or put posters within 100 metres of the academic buildings at the JNU campus. Besides, any "anti-national" act will attract a ₹10,000 fine, according to the Chief Proctor Office (CPO) manual. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earlier, protests within 100 metres of the administrative blocks, which house the offices of the Vice-Chancellor, registrar, and proctors, among others, were prohibited as per a High Court order.

However, now the JNU administration has banned all types of protests within 100 metres of academic buildings as well as where classes are conducted.

This development comes after the JNU in October witnessed an incident where an "anti-national" slogan was scribbled on the School of Languages building.

JNU bars protests JNU has prohibited printing, circulating, or pasting posters or pamphlets carrying any kind of derogatory religious, communal, casteist, or anti-national remarks.

If a student is found involved in a hunger strike, dharna, 'group bargaining' and any other form of protest within 100-metre radius of any academic and administrative complex or is found blocking the entrance or exit of any of these complexes, he or she will be either imposed a fine will be evicted from hostel for two months or be rusticated and declared out of bounds for up to two months.

All forms of coercion such as gheraos, sit-ins or any variation have also come on the banned list.

A student who has received five or more punishments during the duration of their study shall be expelled from the university, the manual noted.

The administration will also send a copy of the punishment to the parents or guardians of the student besides uploading it on the official website.

Any false allegation against any student by the complainant can also lead to rustication from the university.

Furthermore, the university now will not allow cross-examination between the defendant and complainant or the witness, which used to be an important rule of the proctorial enquiry earlier.

Vice-Chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit or the competent authority will have the power to deem an act punishable if they find it in violation of the discipline and conduct in the university.

They also have the power to waive, change, or uphold the punishment if deemed fit.

What are JNU students saying? The JNU Students' Union (JNUSU) has opposed the new rules saying that it is an attempt to stifle dissent on campus and demanding its withdrawal.

"The stringent measures outlined in the manual are aimed at stifling the vibrant campus culture that has defined JNU for decades. The JNUSU demands that the university administration immediately revoke the new manual of the office of the Chief Proctor Manual," the students' union said.

