The Jawaharlal Nehru University entrance exams for admission commenced from Monday across 114 cities, its VC M Jagadesh Kumar said.

The entrance exams will be held till September 23.

"JNU Entrance Examination (JNUEE) conducted by National Testing Agency (NTA) has started today across the country in 114 cities and 248 centres. Best wishes to the candidates appearing in JNUEE 2021," Kumar said in a tweet.

For programmes requiring viva, the process will be held online.

Earlier, informing about the entrance process, Jawaharlal Nehru University's Vice-Chancellor Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar had said the University has worked closely with NTA and worked out the schedule for the JNU entrance exam to be held during September 20 and 23.

"Once the results are announced, the university will make sure that the admission process will take place without any delay. In all the programs, where viva is part of the admission process, it will be held in online mode so that applicants do not have to travel during these difficult times. The University will be open to the admitted students as and when the government permits us to open the educational institutes," ANI quoted Vice-Chancellor as saying.

