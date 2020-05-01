JNU, IGNOU admission: Dates for online application forms submission extended

In view of the hardships being faced by candidates during coronavirus lockdown , the Ministry of Human Resource Development has decided to extend the date of online application forms submission for various entrance exams. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has revised the dates for submission of online application forms for various examinations.including JNU , IGNOU Ph.D and Hotel Management.

Here is the list of revised and extended dates for filling the application forms of the various entrance examinations 2020:

According to an order issued by the NTA the date of filling the form for the entrance examinations of Jawaharlal Nehru University has been extended till May 15.

The date of filling the form of the National Council for Hotel Management 'G' has also been extended till May 15.

Similarly, the date for submitting the form for Ph.D and MBA from IGNOU has been extended from April 30 to May 15 as has the date for the Indian Council for Agricultural Research.

The All India AYUSH Post Graduate Entrance Test form can be filled till June 5.

The detailed schedule mentioning revised dates of downloading of Admit Cards and of Examination will be displayed separately on respective examination website(s) and www.nta.ac.in, after assessment of the situation after May 15 only.

The candidates can also contact at 8287471852, 8178359845, 9650173668, 9599676953, 8882356803 for any further clarification.

The Ministry of Human Resource Development has also directed the CBSE, NIOS and NTA to prepare a revised schedule of examinations.

In view of the lockdown, the central government has also decided to postpone the NEET examinations.

