JNU MBA 2024 registration begins at jnuee.jnu.ac.in. Steps to apply, other details

The Atal Bihari Vajpayee School of Management and Entrepreneurship at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has opened the registration window for its MBA programme for 2024. Candidates who have qualified for the CAT 2023 exam are eligible to apply. Aspiring candidates can submit their application form for the same on the university's official website at jnuee.jnu.ac.in. The last date to submit the application form for the MBA programme is June 15, 2024.

JNU MBA 2024: Eligibility criteria As per the notification, all general category, OBC and EWS candidates must have secured a minimum of 50% marks in aggregate or an equivalent CGPA in their qualifying degree. For candidates from the Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), and Person with Disabilities (PwD) categories, a 5% relaxation is provided.

JNU MBA 2024: Admission Process All applicants seeking admission to the MBA programme must have qualified for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2023 conducted by IIMs. Each applicant applying for admission to the MBA programme must submit his/her CAT Registration Number and CAT Score. JNU will use the CAT Score for short-listing the applications for GD and PI for the MBA programme. Based on the merit of the CAT score, the number of applications shortlisted for GD and PI will be at least seven times the number of seats in each category. The final list of selected candidates will be based on the aggregate of the following:

CAT Score: 70% weightage

Group Discussion: 10% weightage

Personal Interview: 20% weightage

JNU MBA Admission 2024: Application Fee Aspiring General, EWS and OBC category candidates are supposed to pay a non-refundable fee of ₹2,000, while ST, SC and PWD applicant need to pay ₹1000 only as application fee.