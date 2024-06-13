JNU MBA 2024: The Atal Bihari Vajpayee School of Management and Entrepreneurship at JNU has opened the registration window for its MBA programme for 2024. Aspiring candidates can submit their application form at jnuee.jnu.ac.in. The last date to submit the application form June 15, 2024

The Atal Bihari Vajpayee School of Management and Entrepreneurship at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has opened the registration window for its MBA programme for 2024. Candidates who have qualified for the CAT 2023 exam are eligible to apply. Aspiring candidates can submit their application form for the same on the university's official website at jnuee.jnu.ac.in. The last date to submit the application form for the MBA programme is June 15, 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

JNU MBA 2024: Eligibility criteria As per the notification, all general category, OBC and EWS candidates must have secured a minimum of 50% marks in aggregate or an equivalent CGPA in their qualifying degree. For candidates from the Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), and Person with Disabilities (PwD) categories, a 5% relaxation is provided.

Also Read | JPSC Civil Services Mains 2023 registration re-opens at jpsc.gov.in JNU MBA 2024: Admission Process All applicants seeking admission to the MBA programme must have qualified for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2023 conducted by IIMs. Each applicant applying for admission to the MBA programme must submit his/her CAT Registration Number and CAT Score. JNU will use the CAT Score for short-listing the applications for GD and PI for the MBA programme. Based on the merit of the CAT score, the number of applications shortlisted for GD and PI will be at least seven times the number of seats in each category. The final list of selected candidates will be based on the aggregate of the following: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

CAT Score: 70% weightage

Group Discussion: 10% weightage

Personal Interview: 20% weightage {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read | JKBOSE Class 10th Result 2024 OUT at jkbose.nic.in JNU MBA Admission 2024: Application Fee Aspiring General, EWS and OBC category candidates are supposed to pay a non-refundable fee of ₹2,000, while ST, SC and PWD applicant need to pay ₹1000 only as application fee.

Also Read | NEET UG 2024 result row: Re-test for all 1,563 candidates on June 23, says NTA JNU MBA Admission 2024: How to apply Go to the official website at jnuee.jnu.ac.in.

Click on the 'JNU MBA 2024 Registration' link available on the homepage

A new window will open; click on New Registration

Read the instructions carefully and check the box at the bottom

Click on Proceed

Fill out the JNU MBA 2024 application form with the required details.

Upload all necessary documents as specified in the form.

Pay the JNU MBA 2024 application fee through the provided payment options.

Submit the completed form and save a copy for future reference. JNU MBA Admission 2024: Fee structure General category students: 12 lakh for the entire MBA full-time programme payable in 4 equal instalments

OBC category students: 8 lakh for the entire MBA full-time programme payable in 4 equal instalments

ST/SC/DA category students: 6 lakh for the entire MBA full-time programme payable in 4 equal instalments

Other charges as per university norms

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!