JNU to accept NET scores instead of NTA entrance exam for admission to PhD programmes
The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has announced the university will accept the scores of the National Eligibility Test (NET) instead of the National Testing Agency (NTA) entrance test as the selection criteria for admission to its Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) programs from the current academic session, i.e. Academic Year 2024-25.