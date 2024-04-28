The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has announced the university will accept the scores of the National Eligibility Test (NET) instead of the NTA entrance test as the selection criteria for admission to its Ph.D programs from the current academic session, i.e. Academic Year 2024-25

In an official release, the JNU said, “The University Grants Commission, to help the students with one national entrance test as part of the implementation of National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, has decided vide its Public Notice dated March 27, 2024, that score of National Eligibility Test (NET) conducted by UGC and the Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR) can be used by the Universities/HEIs for Ph.D Admission in place of entrance test."

"Accordingly, JNU has decided to use NET score in place of the entrance test conducted by National Testing Agency (NTA) for admission to Ph.D Programmes in the University from the academic session 2024-25," the release read.

The University further cleared that the applications for admission to Ph.D. programmes of the following three categories of candidates will be accepted:

Category 1: JRF-qualified candidates (100% weightage)

Category 2: Candidates qualified for Assistant Professorship without JRF

Category 3: Candidates neither qualified for JRF nor Assistant Professorship but are eligible for admission to Ph.D only on the basis of NET score.

However, candidates with valid JRF will also be eligible to apply under the NET Score categories.

Admission under NET Score Categories will replace the entrance examination. The weightage for NET Score and viva-voce will be 70% and 30% respectively, the JUN Ph.D notice added.

“The marks obtained by the candidates in the NET Examination conducted by UGC and CSIR will be valid for a period of one year for the purpose of admission to Ph.D programme as decided by UGC. The validity of JRF will be as mentioned in the JRF award letter," it further read.

The University may conduct entrance examinations for those Ph.D programmes where NET exams in the prescribed subjects/disciplines are not conducted by UGC/CSIR.

Meanwhile, the office bearers of Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) will meet the Director of Admissions on April 29 to discuss the decision. The JNUSU pointed out that the arbitrary decision to replace PhD Entrance Exams with NET scores will further alienate a lot of students, especially those from marginalised sections, from research and the gates of universities will close for many.

