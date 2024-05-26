JNU PG Admission 2024: Last date to register for PG courses tomorrow. Direct link to apply, other details
JNU PG Admission 2024: Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) will close the registration window for admission to postgraduate courses, including Master of Arts (MA), Master of Science (MSc), and Master of Computer Applications (MCA) across various specialisations, on Monday i.e May 27, 2024. Candidates who wish to be admitted to this prestigious university have one day left to submit their application form for the courses on the university's official website at jnuee.jnu.ac.in.