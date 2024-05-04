JNU PG Admission 2024: Registration opens for PG courses at jnuee.jnu.ac.in. Last date, eligibility and other details
JNU PG Admission 2024: The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has opened the registration window for admission to postgraduate courses, including Master of Arts (MA), Master of Science (MSc), and Master of Computer Applications (MCA) across various specialisations. Aspiring candidates can submit their application form for the courses on the university's official website at jnuee.jnu.ac.in. The last date to submit the application form for PG courses is May 27, 2024 up to 11.50 pm.