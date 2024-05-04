JNU PG Admission 2024: The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has opened the registration window for admission to postgraduate courses, including Master of Arts (MA), Master of Science (MSc), and Master of Computer Applications (MCA) across various specialisations. Aspiring candidates can submit their application form for the courses on the university's official website at jnuee.jnu.ac.in. The last date to submit the application form for PG courses is May 27, 2024 up to 11.50 pm.

JNU PG Admissions 2024: Eligibility Criteria

For admission to postgraduate courses, the candidate must possess a Bachelor's degree from a UGC-recognised institute with a minimum of 50% marks in the 10+2+3 education pattern, along with a valid CUET (PG) 2024 score. The candidate must have opted for the Jawaharlal Nehru University as his choice at the time of submission of the CUET (PG) 2024 application form.

Candidates applying for MSc courses must have a Bachelor's degree in BSc or BTech with a minimum of 55% marks and a valid CUET (PG) 2024 score. Similarly, candidates applying for MCA need to have a bachelor's degree in any discipline related to Maths. He must have scored at least 55% marks overall and possess a valid CUET (PG) 2024 score.

JNU PG Admissions 2024: Step-by-step guide to apply

Go to the official website of JNU: jnuee.jnu.ac.in

Click on the registration link available on the homepage

To Fill out the registration, enter the essential information like contact number, email address

Submit the form

Make the required payment of application fees.

Once payment is complete, submit the form.

Download and take a print of the application form.

JNU PG Admissions 2024: Application Fee

Candidates in the General, EWS, and OBC categories need to pay an application fee of ₹300. The SC, ST, and PwD category candidates have to pay ₹150, while foreign national students will have to pay ₹3,320 as the application fee.

For the MBA programme: Applicants for the MBA programme at ABVSME, JNU, have to pay the following application fees (non-refundable). Rs. 2000/- (Rs. Two Thousand only) for General Category, EWS and OBC (NCL) applicants, Rs.1000/- (Rs. One Thousand Only) for SC/ST/PWD applicants

Candidates could pay the application fee by using the SBI/ Syndicate/ Paytm payment gateway through a Debit Card/ Credit Card/ Net Banking/ UPI.

