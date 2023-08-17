JNU PG first merit list 2023 to be out soon: How to check, other details

JNU PG first merit list 2023 to be out soon: How to check, other details1 min read 17 Aug 2023, 03:33 PM IST
Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) may release the first merit list for admission for its Postgraduate (PG) and ADOP programmes today, August 17 as reported by various media outlet. Once the merit list is out candidates can download it from jnuee.jnu.ac.in.
Meanwhile as per the tentative admission schedule for postgraduate courses, candidates have to complete pre-enrolment registrations, book slots and make payment of fee between August 17 and 21.
The physical verification of admission/registration of selected candidates for MA courses in foreign languages will be done on September 1. For other courses, it will be done on September 4, 5, 6, 8, 11, 12, and 13, 2023.
The pre-enrolment registration and payment of fees with blocking of seats will be conducted from August 18 to August 21.
Jawaharlal Nehru University is offering admissions in M.A., M.Sc., MCA, MPH, M.Tech., PG Diploma and Advanced Diploma Programmes for academic session 2023-24.
The second list will be published on August 25. The pre-enrolment registration and payment of fee with blocking of the seat of the second list and supernumerary seat will be conducted from August 25 to 28.
The physical verification of admission and registration of selected candidates will be done on September 5, 6, 8, 12 and 13. The final list will be released on September 19.
The admission process will conclude on September 29, 2023. The university is taking admission based on CUET (PG)-2023.
Candidates can visit the jnuee.jnu.ac.in.
After that candidates can open the merit link for the subject you have applied.
Check the selection status and download the list for future uses.
