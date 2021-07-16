JNU PhD seats: HC asks university to respond to plea to reconsider allocation

The PIL, filed through advocate Utkarsh Kumar, said in the previous years the Ph.D seats in seven Centres of JNU were filled up through both from JRF category candidates as well as entrance examination for non-JRF candidates but in the current academic year 2021-22, the university illegally, arbitrarily, unconstitutionally through its e-Prospectus decided to fill-up all Ph.D seats through JRF category candidates in seven of the centres.