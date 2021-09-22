The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Wednesday announced that it has decided to reopen the campus for physical classes from tomorrow in a phased manner.

As per a new order, JNU authorities have decided to resume classes in phase 3 and 4 from 23 September and 27 September, respectively.

Here's the lowdown on Phase 3 and Phase 4 JNU reopenings:

Phase 3 - 23 September, 2021:

-Third Year Ph.D research scholars (both hostellers and day-scholars) are allowed to enter into the campus.

-Buses will be allowed to enter into the campus following the COVID-I9 protocol.

-In order to avoid overcrowding. it has been decided to decentralize the process of issuance of ID card from the Security Office. The students' ID cards will be issued at the School, Special

Centre level.

Phase 4 - 27 September:

-All M.Sc. Final Year. B.Tech Fourth Your & MBA Final Years scholars (both hosteller and day-scholars) will he allo6etl,6 eater ink, the campus.

Any person found violating the aforesaid instructions. shall be liable to be proceeded against as per the provisions of Section 51 to 60 of Disaster Management Act. 2005. Section 188 of IPC and other applicable laws, the order further stated. Meanwhile, JNU

entrance exams for admission commenced from Monday across 114 cities, its VC M Jagadesh Kumar said.

The entrance exams will be held till September 23.

"JNU Entrance Examination (JNUEE) conducted by National Testing Agency (NTA) has started today across the country in 114 cities and 248 centres. Best wishes to the candidates appearing in JNUEE 2021," Kumar said in a tweet.

For programmes requiring viva, the process will be held online.

