Updated: 04 Sep 2021, 10:01 PM IST
The Dr BR Ambedkar central library of JNU will be sanitized and seating arrangements of reading halls with 50% capacity will be made before the opening of the library
As part of its phased reopening plan, the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) of Delhi has decided to let final-year PhD research scholars, who are required to submit their these before 31 December, come back to campus from Monday.
In a detailed notification issued on Saturday, the university said: “All Final Year PhD Research Scholars, including 9B students (both hostellers and day-scholars) who are required to submit their PhD theses on/before 31.12.2021, are allowed to enter into the campus."
The Delhi government had last Friday announced that schools for classes 9 to 12, colleges and coaching institutions will reopen from 1 September.
The Delhi University was closed since March last year due to Covid but allowed final year students to return to colleges for accessing labs and take practical classes in February this year.
However, the classes were suspended again in April due to the second Covid wave.
JNU vice-chancellor Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar had then said the administration will discuss the matter internally once it receives an official order.
"Whatever are the guidelines issued by the government with respect to Covid, we will follow as an educational institution. Our students are spread across the country and some of them might be living in places where the pandemic is still there. We will give them some time to return. Once the government order comes, we will discuss and plan so that students are not left inconvenienced," Kumar said.
The university's students' union has been demanding the reopening of campus in a phased manner.
