The Jawaharlal Nehru University's (JNU) fifth convocation will be held virtually on September 30. Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will be the chief guest at the event.

Last year also, the convocation was held online due to the Covid pandemic with President Ram Nath Kovind gracing the occasion.

"There is tremendous excitement about the coming convocation on September 30, although it will have to be held in virtual mode. Registration for the 5th convocation has been opened and the graduands can get registered on the JNU webpage jnu.ac.in/convocation," the university said.

In a Facebook live session a couple of days ago, JNU VC M Jagadesh Kumar had said that all the preparations have been made for the convocation which will be held by the end of this month.

The first convocation of the university was held in 1972 when G Parthasarathi was the vice-chancellor. The ceremony remained suspended for 46 years. It was again resumed in 2018 with JNU chancellor Dr V K Saraswat as the chief guest.

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu was the chief guest at the third convocation. The event saw protests by students over hostel fee hike, forcing then HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' to stay inside the venue for over six hours.

(With inputs from agencies)

