JNU to re-open from Monday; students have to undergo 7-day self-quarantine

Jawaharlal Nehru University on Saturday said it will reopen the university for students from Monday as part of of the phase 4 of the phased opening of the campus. All students have to undergo self-quarantine of seven days after arrival at Delhi from outstation and before joining the university, the university administration said.

Considering the safety and security of the students while following the government's Covid-19 guidelines stringently, the university said it is opening the campus in a phased manner.

"In phase 4, we are allowing the students from physicall challenged category who are in the final stages of their PhD in the science schools. We are strictly following MHA guidelines," said JNU VC M. Jagadesh Kumar.

The university has been reopening in a phased manner since 2 November, starting with day scholars and final year PhD students who need to access laboratories and submit their theses.

The university has been physically shut since March in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

The JNU Students' Union (JNUSU) has been demanding a phased return of research scholars to the campus.





