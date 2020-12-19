Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >Education >News >JNU to re-open from Monday; students have to undergo 7-day self-quarantine
File photo of JNU campus (Photo: HT)

JNU to re-open from Monday; students have to undergo 7-day self-quarantine

1 min read . 05:07 PM IST Edited By J. Jagannath

All students have to undergo self-quarantine of seven days after arrival at Delhi from outstation and before joining the university, the university administration said

Jawaharlal Nehru University on Saturday said it will reopen the university for students from Monday as part of of the phase 4 of the phased opening of the campus. All students have to undergo self-quarantine of seven days after arrival at Delhi from outstation and before joining the university, the university administration said.

Jawaharlal Nehru University on Saturday said it will reopen the university for students from Monday as part of of the phase 4 of the phased opening of the campus. All students have to undergo self-quarantine of seven days after arrival at Delhi from outstation and before joining the university, the university administration said.

Considering the safety and security of the students while following the government's Covid-19 guidelines stringently, the university said it is opening the campus in a phased manner.

Considering the safety and security of the students while following the government's Covid-19 guidelines stringently, the university said it is opening the campus in a phased manner.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

"In phase 4, we are allowing the students from physicall challenged category who are in the final stages of their PhD in the science schools. We are strictly following MHA guidelines," said JNU VC M. Jagadesh Kumar.

The university has been reopening in a phased manner since 2 November, starting with day scholars and final year PhD students who need to access laboratories and submit their theses.

The university has been physically shut since March in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

The JNU Students' Union (JNUSU) has been demanding a phased return of research scholars to the campus.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.