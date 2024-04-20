‘Left weakening…needs 10-12 groups to win’ says JNU VC Santishree D Pandit
With the emergence of rival political outfits, the Left in the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has weakened and is forced to join hands since it struggles to win elections independently, varsity Vice-Chancellor Santishree D Pandit said.
With the emergence of rival political outfits, the Left in the Jawaharlal Nehru University has weakened and is forced to join hands since it struggles to win elections independently, varsity Vice-Chancellor Santishree D Pandit said.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message