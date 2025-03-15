Join Indian Army: Indian Army will close the registration for the NCC Special Entry Scheme on March 15, 2025. Candidates interested in joining the Indian Army in 2025 can apply through the official website at joinindianarmy.nic.in.

Indian Army's recruitment drive aims to fill 70 posts for NCC Men and 6 posts for NCC Women. The registration process for the same began on February 14, 2025.

Indian Army eligibility To be eligible for the NCC Special Entry Scheme, candidates must be between 19 and 25 years old as of July 1, 2025 (born between July 2, 2000, and July 1, 2006, both dates inclusive).