Join Indian Army: NCC Special Entry Scheme 2025 registration ends today. Check link to apply, other detail
Join Indian Army: NCC Special Entry Scheme 2025 registration ends today. Check link to apply, other detail

  Join Indian Army: Indian Army will close the registration for the NCC Special Entry Scheme today. Here's the direct link to apply for the scheme, other details

Join Indian Army: Indian Army will close the registration for the NCC Special Entry Scheme on March 15, 2025. Candidates interested in joining the Indian Army in 2025 can apply through the official website at joinindianarmy.nic.in.

Indian Army's recruitment drive aims to fill 70 posts for NCC Men and 6 posts for NCC Women. The registration process for the same began on February 14, 2025.

Indian Army eligibility

To be eligible for the NCC Special Entry Scheme, candidates must be between 19 and 25 years old as of July 1, 2025 (born between July 2, 2000, and July 1, 2006, both dates inclusive).

