JoSAA counselling 2024: The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) has started the online registration process for admission to IITs, NITs, IIITs and GFTIs through JoSAA counselling 2024 at josaa.nic.in. Candidates who have qualified the JEE Advanced 2024 can register for the JoSAA counselling. According to JoSAA 2024 notification, eligible candidates can fill in their course, institute choice online at the official website josaa.nic.inbefore June 18.

The pre-payment of the JoSAA seat acceptance fee is also started for the successful candidates

It is important to note that JoSAA has been set up by the Ministry of Education to manage and regulate the joint seat allocation for admissions to 121 institutes nationwide. This includes 23 IITs, 31 NITs, IIEST Shibpur, 26 IIITs and 40 other Government Funded Technical Institutes (Other-GFTIs). Through JoSAA, candidates who have cleared JEE Main, and JEE Advanced can apply for admission to these institutes through a single platform. Based on the candidate's course choice and availability of seats in a particular institute, JoSAA allocates seats to the students.

JoSAA counselling 2024: Important Dates According to the official notification, JoSAA counselling 2024 will be held in five rounds. Candidates must note the important dates:

JoSAA counselling 2024: Eligibility Criteria Candidates must have qualified for JEE Main 2024.

Candidates who have qualified JEE Advanced 2024 are also eligible to appear for JoSAA counselling 2024

Candidates must have secured 75% in Class 12 or be in the top 20 percentile.

For SC, ST, and PwD candidates, the qualifying percentage is 65% for admission into IITs. JoSAA counselling 2024: Steps to register Go to the official website josaa.nic.in.

Click the link "JoSAA Counselling Registration" available on the homepage

A new window will open; enter JEE Main 2024/JEE Advanced 2024 application number, password and submit

All your details will be displayed on screen, cross-check the details

Enter the details required, here you are allowed to change your address if needed.

Click the submit button. Enter the engineering streams and institutions from the drop box using the available choices. Don’t forget to lock their choices after filling them out online. Otherwise, the system will automatically save the choices selected earlier.

JoSAA Counselling 2024: Fee Seat Acceptance Fee: Candidates must pay ₹35,000 (including Rs. 5,000 JoSAA processing charges) as a seat acceptance fee, which will be adjusted against the admission fee. Candidates other than the general category (candidates with SC, ST, GEN-PwD, GEN-EWS-PwD, OBC-NCL-PwD, SC-PwD or ST-PwD tag) will have to pay ₹17,500 as a seat acceptance fee.

Candidates can pay the seat acceptance fee using Debit card / UPI / Credit card / Net Banking / E-Challan.

Candidates must note that non-payment of the seat acceptance fee is one way to reject the offered/allocated seat and will be treated as a rejection. In such a situation, the candidate will no longer be able to participate in the seat allocation process in the subsequent rounds.

Thus, candidates are advised to pay the seat acceptance fee on the first day of the respective round and not wait for the last days so that their documents may be verified. This will leave sufficient time for them to properly respond to the reporting officer's queries / additional queries, if any.

Partial Admission Fee (PAF): Rs. 20,000 for candidates with the category tag SC, ST, GEN-PwD, GEN-EWS-PwD, OBC-NCL-PwD, SC-PwD or ST-PwD, and Rs. 45,000 for all other candidates. The partial admission fee will be adjusted against the Institute admission fee. Partial Admission Fee, once paid, is not refundable.

JoSAA Counselling 2024: Documents Required Class 10 and 12-Mark sheets/Certificates

JEE Main/Advanced admit card

Category certificate (if applicable)

PwD certificate (if applicable)

Bank details

Medical certificate

OCI/PIO card (if applicable)

Passport/Citizenship certificate (if applicable)

