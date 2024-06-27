JoSAA counselling 2024 round 2 joint seat allocation result today at josaa.nic.in at 5 pm

JoSAA to announce second round counselling results on Thursday at 5 p.m. Candidates need to respond to queries by July 2 and pay acceptance fee to confirm seat allocation.

First Published09:41 AM IST
According to the JoSAA schedule, the third and fourth seat allotment lists are scheduled to be released on July 4 and July 10 respectively. (Representative Image)
According to the JoSAA schedule, the third and fourth seat allotment lists are scheduled to be released on July 4 and July 10 respectively. (Representative Image)(Pixabay)

JoSAA Counselling 2024: The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) is set to announce the results of the second round of counselling on Thursday.

Candidates participating in the process can view their seat allotment status on the official website, josaa.nic.in, starting at 5 p.m.

To access the seat allotment, candidates need to provide their registration number, date of birth, and security pin.

Also Read: Class 10, 12 board exams: Students can appear twice in a year from 2025-26, says Education Minister

Upon the release of the results, online reporting will commence, and candidates must respond to any queries by July 2, 2024. It is essential for candidates to pay the acceptance fee to confirm their seat allocation.

Here's how candidates can download the seat allotment result:

1. Visit the official website josaa.nic.in.

2. Navigate to the JoSAA Seat Allocation Round 2 Link on the homepage.

3. Enter your registration number, date of birth (password), and the security pin.

4. The seat allocation list for Round 2 will be displayed on the screen.

5. Download and retain a copy of the result for future reference.

Also Read: ICAI CA 2024: Delhi HC refuses to postpone CA inter, final May exams 2024

According to the JoSAA schedule, the third and fourth seat allotment lists are scheduled to be released on July 4 and July 10 respectively. The fifth seat allotment list will follow on July 17, 2024.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for further updates and detailed information regarding the counselling process. For more detailed instructions and updates, please visit josaa.nic.in.

