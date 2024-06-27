JoSAA to announce second round counselling results on Thursday at 5 p.m. Candidates need to respond to queries by July 2 and pay acceptance fee to confirm seat allocation.

JoSAA Counselling 2024: The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) is set to announce the results of the second round of counselling on Thursday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Candidates participating in the process can view their seat allotment status on the official website, josaa.nic.in, starting at 5 p.m.

To access the seat allotment, candidates need to provide their registration number, date of birth, and security pin. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Upon the release of the results, online reporting will commence, and candidates must respond to any queries by July 2, 2024. It is essential for candidates to pay the acceptance fee to confirm their seat allocation.

Here's how candidates can download the seat allotment result: 1. Visit the official website josaa.nic.in. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

2. Navigate to the JoSAA Seat Allocation Round 2 Link on the homepage.

3. Enter your registration number, date of birth (password), and the security pin.

4. The seat allocation list for Round 2 will be displayed on the screen. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

5. Download and retain a copy of the result for future reference.

According to the JoSAA schedule, the third and fourth seat allotment lists are scheduled to be released on July 4 and July 10 respectively. The fifth seat allotment list will follow on July 17, 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for further updates and detailed information regarding the counselling process. For more detailed instructions and updates, please visit josaa.nic.in.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!