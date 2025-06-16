JoSAA round 2 allotment result schedule: Check date, time, payment deadline and other important dates here

JoSAA round 2 allotment result schedule: Date and schedule for Round 2 of the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) 2025, has been released.

Set up by the Ministry of Education to manage and regulate the joint seat allocation for admissions to 127 institutes for the academic year 2025-26. The process allows aspirants to apply for academic programs offered by 23 IITs, 31 NITs, IIEST Shibpur, 26 IIITs and 47 Other-Government Funded Technical Institutes (Other-GFTIs) via a single platform.

When is the JoSAA Round 2 seat allocation? Seat allocation for Round 2 of JoSAA will begin at 5 pm on June 21, 2025 (Saturday).

Applicants can conduct fee payment, document upload and seek response online from 5 pm onwards on June 21, according to the official schedule.

What is the last date for fee payment for JoSAA Round 2 allocation? Candidate queries if any will be accepted till June 25, 2025 (Wednesday)

June 25 is also the last date for fee payment for seat allocation in JoSAA Round 2.

Resolution of any fee payment issues, for candidates who have made payment attempts before the deadline, will be accepted till June 26, 2025 (Thursday). It clarified that “payment attempt” here means that a candidate has already uploaded the required documents and clicked on the “Pay Seat Acceptance Fee” button on the JoSAA portal but could not complete the payment.

Can you withdraw from the process once applied? Yes, from 10 am on June 22 (Sunday), initiation of withdrawal of seat aka exit from seat allocation process for Round 2 will be opened.

This window will remain open from 10 am on June 22, 2025 till 5 pm on June 26, 2025 (Thursday).

Further, last queries, including withdrawal queries, will be responded to by 5 pm on June 27, 2025 (Friday).