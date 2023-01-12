Joshimath Ground Report: Students' future hangs in air as CBSE board exams near

Pallavi Panwar, a petite girl with short hair, packing all the clothes and household items as her family is planning to move out of Joshimath due to the cracks developed in her house. Panwar's house has been marked as 'unsafe' as several cracks have developed on the walls and floors. Panwar studies in Class 10 at Kendriya Vidyalaya school located at Sunil village, Joshimath. She has to appear for the CBSE board exams in February, but she is afraid about her career. Many of her friends have also moved out of Joshimath as their houses are also under the 'unsafe' mark.

